British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BTLCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Panmure Gordon raised shares of British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 530 ($6.51) to GBX 505 ($6.20) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 330 ($4.05) to GBX 345 ($4.24) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $463.33.

British Land Price Performance

BTLCY opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. British Land has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $7.21.

British Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

