Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($2.75) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report issued on Sunday, March 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.75) for the year. The consensus estimate for Ventyx Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ FY2027 earnings at ($2.89) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.70.

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $47.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,170,690.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

