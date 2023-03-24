FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Issued By HC Wainwright

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Gossamer Bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 440,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $502,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,495,897 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,322.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 440,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $502,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,495,897 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,322.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,860.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 677,683 shares of company stock valued at $746,613. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,007,000 after buying an additional 1,493,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,988,000 after buying an additional 342,213 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,625,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after buying an additional 3,296,396 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,847,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,875,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,435,000 after buying an additional 567,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

