Royal Bank of Canada Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $415.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.44.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $369.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.23 and its 200 day moving average is $334.05. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.