Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $48.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HWM. Argus upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HWM stock opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 105.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 74,666 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 91.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 95,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

