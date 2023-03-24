Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ENTA opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.40. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $463,849.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $463,849.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,413.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $1,260,505.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,022,619.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,121 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 60.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,312,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

See Also

