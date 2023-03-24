Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.20% from the stock’s current price.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

BRAG opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $81.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRAG. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bragg Gaming Group during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 70,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator, and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

