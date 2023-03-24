PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) PT Raised to $5.50

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAYS. Maxim Group increased their price objective on PaySign from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

PaySign Trading Up 1.4 %

PAYS stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $195.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.37 and a beta of 1.06. PaySign has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

PaySign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. PaySign had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.07%.

In related news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $100,758.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,405.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PaySign

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PaySign by 281.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PaySign in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

