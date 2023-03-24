Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of XENE opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $41.39. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 862.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.