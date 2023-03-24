New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Stock Performance
NYSE GBR opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 million, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.68.
About New Concept Energy
