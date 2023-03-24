StockNews.com Upgrades Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to Hold

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Korea Electric Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,618 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,736,000. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

See Also

