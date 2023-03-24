Babylon (BBLN) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Babylon to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Babylon has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon’s rivals have a beta of 1.52, suggesting that their average share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of Babylon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 3 2 0 2.40 Babylon Competitors 9 153 301 0 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Babylon and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Babylon currently has a consensus price target of $53.08, suggesting a potential upside of 703.08%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 41.95%. Given Babylon’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Babylon is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Babylon and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $1.11 billion -$221.45 million -0.25 Babylon Competitors $1.42 billion -$99.23 million -5.72

Babylon’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Babylon. Babylon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Babylon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon -39.85% N/A -88.51% Babylon Competitors -122.69% -179.43% -25.81%

About Babylon

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

