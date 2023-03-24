Contrasting First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 1 8 7 0 2.38 First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Truist Financial currently has a consensus target price of $51.58, suggesting a potential upside of 58.38%. First Financial Bancorp. has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.76%. Given Truist Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than First Financial Bancorp..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial 24.69% 12.53% 1.27% First Financial Bancorp. 28.09% 10.74% 1.34%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $25.36 billion 1.71 $6.26 billion $4.43 7.35 First Financial Bancorp. $708.78 million 2.97 $217.61 million $2.31 9.62

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bancorp.. Truist Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. First Financial Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Truist Financial pays out 47.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bancorp. pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Truist Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Truist Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Truist Financial has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp. has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.5% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Truist Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of First Financial Bancorp. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Truist Financial beats First Financial Bancorp. on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking. The Corporate and Commercial Banking segment consists of Corporate and Investment Banking, Commercial Community Banking and Commercial Real Estate. The Insurance Holdings segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits and life insurance to businesses and individuals and also provides small business and corporate services, such as workers compensation and professional liability, as well as surety coverage and title insurance. It offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer fi

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance. Its products and services include digital tools, digital services, self-service, digital wallet, treasury management, employee services, financial planning, investment management, and trust administration. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

