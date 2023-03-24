Financial Survey: Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) vs. DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and DarioHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $1.15 billion 3.53 $74.52 million $1.30 54.55 DarioHealth $27.66 million 3.84 -$62.19 million ($2.63) -1.56

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. DarioHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems 6.47% 14.28% 9.50% DarioHealth -224.88% -64.99% -48.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Merit Medical Systems and DarioHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 0 1 5 0 2.83 DarioHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00

Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $76.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.63%. DarioHealth has a consensus price target of $12.63, suggesting a potential upside of 207.93%. Given DarioHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of DarioHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats DarioHealth on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups. The Endoscopy segment integrates non-vascular stent technology with balloon dilators, inflation devices, guide wires, procedure kits, and other devices that are used by gastroenterologists, endoscopists, pulmonologists, and thoracic and general surgeons. The company was founded by Fred P. Lampropoulos, Darla Gill, Kent W. Stanger, and William Padilla in July 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. Its solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

