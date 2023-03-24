Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) vs. Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Head-To-Head Review

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) and Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Greenland Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Greenland Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enerflex and Greenland Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerflex N/A N/A N/A Greenland Technologies 5.16% 6.24% 3.07%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerflex $1.31 billion 0.53 N/A N/A N/A Greenland Technologies $98.84 million 0.23 $6.27 million $0.42 4.10

This table compares Enerflex and Greenland Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Greenland Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enerflex.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Enerflex and Greenland Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerflex 0 1 2 0 2.67 Greenland Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enerflex presently has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 111.33%. Given Enerflex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enerflex is more favorable than Greenland Technologies.

Summary

Greenland Technologies beats Enerflex on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA, Rest of the World, and Canada. The USA segment manufactures modular natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration, and electric power equipment. The Rest of the World segment involves in the installation of large-scale process equipment, after-market services, including parts distribution, operations, maintenance, overhaul services, and rentals of compression and processing equipment. The Canada segment consists of manufacturing natural gas compression, processing, and electric power equipment, as well as providing after-market mechanical service, parts, compression, and power generation rentals. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports. It is also involved developing powertrains, as well as electrical industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in East Windsor, New Jersey.

