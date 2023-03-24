Head-To-Head Review: Energizer (NYSE:ENR) & Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Rating) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Energizer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Dragonfly Energy and Energizer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Energizer 0 5 1 0 2.17

Risk and Volatility

Dragonfly Energy currently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 179.03%. Energizer has a consensus price target of $35.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.19%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Energizer.

Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Energizer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy N/A N/A $1.91 million N/A N/A Energizer $2.97 billion 0.79 -$231.50 million ($3.41) -9.58

Dragonfly Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energizer.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -673.40% -1.98% Energizer -8.17% 65.15% 4.09%

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats Energizer on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. It also focuses on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a sustainable and reliable smart grid through the deployment of its solid-state cell technology. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

