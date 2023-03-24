Analyzing TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) & Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD)

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) and Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TechTarget and Ziff Davis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget 13.99% 23.59% 6.96% Ziff Davis 4.58% 15.76% 8.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TechTarget and Ziff Davis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget 1 3 3 0 2.29 Ziff Davis 0 3 6 0 2.67

Risk & Volatility

TechTarget presently has a consensus target price of $48.63, indicating a potential upside of 40.41%. Ziff Davis has a consensus target price of $98.80, indicating a potential upside of 32.78%. Given TechTarget’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TechTarget is more favorable than Ziff Davis.

TechTarget has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ziff Davis has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TechTarget and Ziff Davis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget $297.49 million 3.34 $41.61 million $1.30 26.64 Ziff Davis $1.39 billion 2.53 $63.76 million $1.25 59.53

Ziff Davis has higher revenue and earnings than TechTarget. TechTarget is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ziff Davis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.6% of TechTarget shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Ziff Davis shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of TechTarget shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Ziff Davis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services. The company was founded by Don Hawk and Greg Strakosch on September 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc. is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others. The Cybersecurity and Martech segment engages in delivering and consuming real time business technology services, resources and solutions over the internet. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F. Rieley in December 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

