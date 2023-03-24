Analyzing Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) & GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA)

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) and GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Orchard Therapeutics and GreenLight Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics 0 2 1 0 2.33 GreenLight Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Orchard Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 726.82%. GreenLight Biosciences has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 788.10%. Given GreenLight Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GreenLight Biosciences is more favorable than Orchard Therapeutics.

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and GreenLight Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics $22.66 million 2.86 -$150.66 million ($11.80) -0.43 GreenLight Biosciences N/A N/A -$15.06 million N/A N/A

GreenLight Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orchard Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenLight Biosciences has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and GreenLight Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics -665.02% -110.80% -60.05% GreenLight Biosciences N/A -195.71% -45.30%

Summary

GreenLight Biosciences beats Orchard Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchard Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies. Its portfolio includes Strimvelis, a commercial-stage gamma retroviral-based product for the treatment of Adenosine deaminase deficiency (ADA-SCID). The company was founded by Nicolas Koebel and Andrea Spezzi in August 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About GreenLight Biosciences

(Get Rating)

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.