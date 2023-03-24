Financial Comparison: The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) versus DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DoorDash and The OLB Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $6.58 billion 3.59 -$1.37 billion ($3.62) -16.66 The OLB Group $16.71 million 0.94 -$4.98 million ($0.58) -1.84

The OLB Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoorDash. DoorDash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The OLB Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

72.7% of DoorDash shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of The OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of DoorDash shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of The OLB Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DoorDash and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash -20.74% -15.12% -10.74% The OLB Group -21.47% -17.27% -15.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DoorDash and The OLB Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 2 8 10 1 2.48 The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoorDash currently has a consensus price target of $80.95, indicating a potential upside of 34.23%. Given DoorDash’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DoorDash is more favorable than The OLB Group.

Risk and Volatility

DoorDash has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The OLB Group has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DoorDash beats The OLB Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

