Critical Contrast: Stevanato Group (STVN) versus Its Competitors

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) is one of 228 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Stevanato Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Stevanato Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stevanato Group 14.49% 15.53% 9.28% Stevanato Group Competitors -1,304.10% -152.66% -26.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Stevanato Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stevanato Group $1.04 billion $150.51 million 41.11 Stevanato Group Competitors $1.12 billion $56.99 million -4.42

This table compares Stevanato Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Stevanato Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Stevanato Group. Stevanato Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stevanato Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Stevanato Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stevanato Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Stevanato Group Competitors 998 3605 7799 181 2.57

Stevanato Group presently has a consensus target price of €29.00 ($31.18), indicating a potential upside of 25.98%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 27.31%. Given Stevanato Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stevanato Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Stevanato Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

