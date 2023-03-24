National Bank Financial Trims Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF) Target Price to C$2.00

Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Taiga Motors Stock Performance

Shares of TAIMF stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Taiga Motors has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11.

Get Taiga Motors alerts:

Taiga Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Taiga Motors Corporation engages in the research and development, design, production, marketing, and distribution of various electric powersport vehicles. It offers electric snowmobiles, personal watercrafts, and off-road vehicles. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in LaSalle, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Taiga Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiga Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.