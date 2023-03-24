National Bank Financial Trims Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF) Target Price to C$2.00

Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Taiga Motors Stock Performance
Shares of TAIMF stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Taiga Motors has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11.
Taiga Motors Company Profile
