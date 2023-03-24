ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) PT Lowered to C$49.00

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ATCO in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

ATCO Stock Performance

ACLLF stock opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. ATCO has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

