Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Co-Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Co-Diagnostics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Co-Diagnostics Trading Down 11.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

Shares of CODX opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.80. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $7.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 291,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,857 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 1,277.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 72,535 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.