Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of Icade from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Icade from €55.00 ($59.14) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Icade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.34.

Get Icade alerts:

Icade Price Performance

CDMGF opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93. Icade has a 1-year low of $48.98 and a 1-year high of $52.21.

Icade Company Profile

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.