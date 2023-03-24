Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Issued By HC Wainwright

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 206.98%. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

BLDP stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $12.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2,001.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

