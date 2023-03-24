Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) PT Lowered to GBX 160 at Berenberg Bank

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 160 ($1.96) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trustpilot Group to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 150 ($1.84) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Trustpilot Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:TRST opened at GBX 88 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £366.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,933.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 94.54.

Insider Activity at Trustpilot Group

About Trustpilot Group

In other news, insider Joe Hurd acquired 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,082.88 ($6,242.02). 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

