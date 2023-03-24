Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Given New GBX 140 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Trustpilot Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

Trustpilot Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON TRST opened at GBX 88 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £366.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,933.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04.

Insider Activity

Trustpilot Group Company Profile

In other Trustpilot Group news, insider Joe Hurd bought 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,082.88 ($6,242.02). Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.