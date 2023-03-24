Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €18.50 by Warburg Research

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €18.50 ($19.89) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on Varta in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on Varta in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Varta Stock Performance

ETR VAR1 opened at €23.35 ($25.11) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.78. Varta has a twelve month low of €21.60 ($23.23) and a twelve month high of €99.90 ($107.42). The company has a market capitalization of $943.81 million, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

