Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KIGRY. Societe Generale raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Kion Group

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.