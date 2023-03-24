Credit Suisse Group Raises Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target to GBX 140

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Centrica Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. Centrica has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

