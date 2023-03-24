BMO Capital Markets Lowers AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Price Target to C$2.50

AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

