BMO Capital Markets Lowers AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Price Target to C$2.50

AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
AKITA Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AKTAF opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AKITA Drilling (AKTAF)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.