Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

