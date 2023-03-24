TD Securities Cuts Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target to C$30.00

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut Filo Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Filo Mining Price Performance

Shares of Filo Mining stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

