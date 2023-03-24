Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Africa Oil Trading Up 1.0 %

Africa Oil stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.12 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.27. Africa Oil has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $2.65.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

