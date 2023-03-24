Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Africa Oil Trading Up 1.0 %
Africa Oil stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.12 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.27. Africa Oil has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $2.65.
About Africa Oil
