DaVita (NYSE:DVA) vs. Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA) Head-To-Head Analysis

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) and Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

DaVita has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lisata Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of DaVita shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of DaVita shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Lisata Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DaVita $11.61 billion 0.59 $560.40 million $5.78 13.02 Lisata Therapeutics N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($12.23) -0.25

This table compares DaVita and Lisata Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than Lisata Therapeutics. Lisata Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DaVita, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DaVita and Lisata Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DaVita 4.83% 74.02% 3.67% Lisata Therapeutics N/A -29.53% -27.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DaVita and Lisata Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DaVita 1 5 1 0 2.00 Lisata Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

DaVita presently has a consensus target price of $86.43, indicating a potential upside of 14.87%. Lisata Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 387.01%. Given Lisata Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lisata Therapeutics is more favorable than DaVita.

Summary

DaVita beats Lisata Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc. engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives segment consist primarily of pharmacy services, disease management services, vascular access services, clinical research programs, physician services, direct primary care, end stage renal disease seamless care organizations, and comprehensive care. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. develops biopharmaceuticals. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. It is designed to modify the tumor microenvironment by activating a novel uptake pathway that allows anti-cancer drugs to penetrate solid tumors more effectively. The company is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

