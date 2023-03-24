Head to Head Comparison: Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) versus Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 24.93% 16.65% 1.16% Sandy Spring Bancorp 28.54% 10.65% 1.17%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hawthorn Bancshares and Sandy Spring Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus price target of $37.67, indicating a potential upside of 43.82%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $83.23 million 1.85 $20.75 million $3.05 7.44 Sandy Spring Bancorp $495.26 million 2.36 $166.30 million $3.68 7.12

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawthorn Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded on October 23, 1992 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, MO.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment includes operations through Sandy Spring Insurance Corp, a subsidiary of the bank, and offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment conducts its operations through West Financial Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, MD.

