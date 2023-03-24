Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) & WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) Financial Survey

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) and WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and WeTrade Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -292.22% -70.76% -34.23% WeTrade Group -59.01% -34.07% -27.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Akerna and WeTrade Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 2 0 0 2.00 WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Akerna presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. Given Akerna’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than WeTrade Group.

This table compares Akerna and WeTrade Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $20.68 million 0.15 -$31.33 million ($43.59) -0.02 WeTrade Group $14.38 million 4.06 $5.18 million N/A N/A

WeTrade Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akerna.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of WeTrade Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Akerna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of WeTrade Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WeTrade Group beats Akerna on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that offers tracking, reporting, and compliance tools to cannabis cultivators, processors, sellers, and clinics. Further, it provides cannabis cultivation management and compliance software; and cannabis tracking technology that offers seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

