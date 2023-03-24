Reviewing Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nemaura Medical and DarioHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Nemaura Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical $500,000.00 42.19 -$13.89 million ($0.56) -1.30 DarioHealth $27.66 million 3.84 -$62.19 million ($2.63) -1.56

Nemaura Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DarioHealth. DarioHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

3.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Nemaura Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of DarioHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nemaura Medical and DarioHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 DarioHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nemaura Medical currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 790.41%. DarioHealth has a consensus target price of $12.63, suggesting a potential upside of 207.93%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than DarioHealth.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A -2,921.93% -75.78% DarioHealth -224.88% -64.99% -48.76%

Risk and Volatility

Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats DarioHealth on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

(Get Rating)

Nemaura Medical, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app. The company was founded by Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury on December 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About DarioHealth

(Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. Its solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Nemaura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemaura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.