89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.93, but opened at $14.70. 89bio shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 8,920,159 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ETNB. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on 89bio from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $177,844. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a market cap of $884.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.73.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

