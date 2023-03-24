Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($15.96) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Monday, December 5th.

LON GAMA opened at GBX 1,106 ($13.58) on Wednesday. Gamma Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 954 ($11.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,432 ($17.59). The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,843.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,166.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,116.40.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

