Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.46) price target on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Hostelworld Group Stock Performance

LON HSW opened at GBX 140 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 136.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.96 million, a P/E ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. Hostelworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.48 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157.80 ($1.94).

Insider Buying and Selling

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

In other Hostelworld Group news, insider Gary Morrison sold 112,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £156,329.13 ($191,979.77). 18.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

See Also

