Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSWGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.46) price target on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Hostelworld Group Stock Performance

LON HSW opened at GBX 140 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 136.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £165.96 million, a P/E ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. Hostelworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.48 ($0.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157.80 ($1.94).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hostelworld Group news, insider Gary Morrison sold 112,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £156,329.13 ($191,979.77). 18.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

