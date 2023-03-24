Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torrid in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE CURV opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84. Torrid has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $8.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CURV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Torrid by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Torrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Torrid by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 31,394 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Torrid by 936.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 137,740 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

