Lululemon Athletica Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $13.21 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $13.21 for the year. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Cowen raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.80.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $308.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.09 and a 200-day moving average of $320.82. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

