Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,300 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 5,300 ($65.09) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($71.23) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($92.10) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($56.49) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($82.28) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,123.08 ($75.19).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,288 ($64.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,941.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,482.97. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,406 ($78.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.44, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

In related news, insider Kaisa Hietala bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,313 ($65.25) per share, with a total value of £26,565 ($32,623.11). In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Kaisa Hietala acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,313 ($65.25) per share, with a total value of £26,565 ($32,623.11). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($72.73), for a total transaction of £128,329.74 ($157,595.16). Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.