London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($128.95) to £102 ($125.26) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,408 ($115.53).

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 7,764 ($95.35) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,498.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,588.51. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6,710 ($82.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,612 ($105.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,317.81, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,505 ($92.17), for a total value of £340,651.95 ($418,337.16). Company insiders own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

