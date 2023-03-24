JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 1,750” Price Target for Prudential (LON:PRU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,750 ($21.49) price target on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,900 ($23.33) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($18.30) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,450 ($17.81) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.46) to GBX 1,518 ($18.64) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,670.43 ($20.51).
Prudential Price Performance
Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,066 ($13.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3,553.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 782.40 ($9.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,381.50 ($16.97). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,255.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,078.51.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
