BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) vs. Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Head to Head Contrast

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BNCCORP and Southern First Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $52.74 million 1.56 $6.50 million $1.81 12.71 Southern First Bancshares $107.20 million 2.40 $29.11 million $3.60 8.89

Southern First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. Southern First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BNCCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern First Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BNCCORP and Southern First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Southern First Bancshares has a consensus price target of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.81%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Volatility and Risk

BNCCORP has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and Southern First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 12.32% 6.30% 0.68% Southern First Bancshares 22.88% 10.19% 0.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats BNCCORP on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the operation of community banking and wealth management businesses. It also conducts mortgage banking through a consumer-direct channel. The company was founded by Gregory K. Cleveland and Tracy J. Scott in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, ND.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

