Contrasting Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) & Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS)

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) and Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Wearable Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Juniper Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Juniper Networks and Wearable Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juniper Networks 3 6 6 1 2.31 Wearable Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Juniper Networks currently has a consensus price target of $34.53, suggesting a potential upside of 7.51%. Given Juniper Networks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Juniper Networks is more favorable than Wearable Devices.

This table compares Juniper Networks and Wearable Devices’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juniper Networks $5.30 billion 1.96 $471.00 million $1.44 22.31 Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Juniper Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Wearable Devices.

Profitability

This table compares Juniper Networks and Wearable Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juniper Networks 8.88% 10.91% 5.25% Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Juniper Networks beats Wearable Devices on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc. engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies. The company was founded by Pradeep S. Sindhu on February 6, 1996 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in developing a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enables users to control digital devices through finger movements and hand gestures. These digital devices include consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, augmented reality glasses, virtual reality headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, etc. It serves consumer electronics companies, industrial companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, and academia and research universities, as well as consumers from B2C market. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

