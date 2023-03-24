Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 175 ($2.15) target price on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MKS. BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.90) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 157.57 ($1.94).

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 156.75 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 153 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.09. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 168.70 ($2.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of £3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

