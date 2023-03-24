The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Price Target Raised to GBX 173 at Canaccord Genuity Group

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 132 ($1.62) to GBX 173 ($2.12) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PEBB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday.

The Pebble Group Price Performance

LON:PEBB opened at GBX 118 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £197.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,360.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 93.73. The Pebble Group has a 1-year low of GBX 77.76 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 130 ($1.60).

The Pebble Group Dividend Announcement

About The Pebble Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%.

(Get Rating)

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

